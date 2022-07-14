Fire service in Shropshire shortlisted for the Diverse Company Award

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Some 72,000 people were put forward for nominations this year, with 126 shortlisted nominees being recognised for achievements nationwide.

The winners of each category will be revealed at a ceremony at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 16.

Representatives from community organisations and role models from across the UK will be in attendance on the night to celebrate the great work going on around the country to combat injustice and discrimination.

Rod Hammerton, the chief fire officer, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for this award which recognises the work SFRS is doing to be a diverse and inclusive organisation.

"The service has equality and diversity as a priority, not just when recruiting new members of the fire family, but also when supporting our existing staff.

“It is an honour to have been considered for the award which has previously been won by some inspiring people and organisations such as WAVES and the founder of Black Girls Hike, Rhiane Fatinikun.

“We are looking forward to attending the event and look forward to the opportunity to meet the other nominees whose values match our own.”

Paul Sesay, founder and chief executive of the National Diversity Awards said: “What an incredible year it has been for nominations, we received more than ever before showcasing the UK’s role models in all their glory. Producing this shortlist was extremely difficult due to the vast amount of invaluable work being carried out.

“The UK has truly embraced the spirit of The National Diversity Awards by uniting through adversity to create a host of incredible initiatives. The profound impact made by all our nominees is life changing, and I feel humbled to know that so much goodness is all around us.”