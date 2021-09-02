Get her to the church on time: Bridal party gets police escort after wedding car breaks down

Lydia Evans-Hughes with the police officer who helped to get her to the church

Lydia Evans-Hughes and her parents, Yvette and Alan Fletcher, who live near Bridgnorth, were almost halfway to the venue when the car broke down at the side of a busy dual carriageway.

But thanks to police inspector Matt Geddes, helped by traffic officers, the bride's blushes were spared when he took them to the destination in his police car.

Lydia, 29, and husband Tidur Evans-Hughes, 31, had already had their wedding delayed twice due to the pandemic and the couple were hoping it would be third time lucky.

Police arrive to help the stranded bridal party. Photo: @TrafficWalesN

"I was staying at the reception venue the night before and when the car pulled off from there it was fine for the first five miles – then it just gave up the ghost," said Lydia, who has been with her husband for six years.

"I was worried I'd have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road.

"Then five to 10 minutes later a police car pulled up behind us.

"They saw it was a wedding car and offered us a lift. That was the first time in the day that I had tears of relief."

Lydia and Tidur Evans-Hughes on their wedding day

The bride’s transport had left Soughton Hall, near Mold, and was travelling down the A55 to St Mary's Church in Eccleston, near Chester, when it broke down on Friday.

But Inspector Geddes then arrived to give the bridal party a lift, setting off after the arrival of traffic officers.

"He asked how much of an entrance we wanted to make and my dad said a big one so he put on the blues and twos," said Lydia, who grew up in Badger near Bridgnorth and is a former Beckbury CofE Primary School pupil.

"Because of how fast it all happened and how promptly they turned up I wasn't very late at all – you couldn't have planned it better.

Lydia Evans-Hughes

"I'm just incredibly happy. All in all it did go brilliantly.

"We were due to get married in June last year but it was delayed because of Covid, then in May this year but that got pushed back too.

"The fact we were finally able to have our day and everyone was able to be there is just priceless. It was such a lovely ending.

"The most incredible and sincere thanks to the police. Without them what would we have done?"

Civil servant Lydia and plumbing and heating engineer Tidur, who is originally from Chirk, got engaged in November 2018 and now live in Wrexham.

Lydia Evans-Hughes

Lydia, who was also a member of a Severn Valley dance group growing up, added: "I hope it will be smooth sailing now and we can settle down and enjoy married life."

Insp Geddes said: “I was glad to have been of help. The slightly unusual arrival brought about some smiles following what must have been a stressful situation, being stuck at the side of a busy A55 is not nice at the best of times.

"The bride looked beautiful, the sun was shining and she was only a little late! I hope the couple have a wonderful day and a long and happy life together.”

Police also posted about the incident on Twitter, including a photo showing the stranded bridal party.

On Friday, Traffic Wales said: “The course of true love never did run smooth…

Lydia and Tidur Evans-Hughes

"Our traffic officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle!

“We removed the vehicle while @NWPolice gave her a lift to the ceremony. Wishing the bride & groom all the best!”

Members of the North Wales Police Intercept Team later confirmed: “We got her to the church on time!”