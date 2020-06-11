Bridgnorth shops prepare to reopen after near three-month closure

Shelves are being dusted and windows rearranged ahead of the town reopening for business on Monday, in line with the government's easing of lockdown restrictions.

Among the pioneer shopkeepers who will be working under new conditions, which will see them and their customers focus as much on social distancing as getting the best deal, is Helen Chaudron, assistant manager of Tanners Wines in High Street.

With protective screens and clothing in place, Helen said the new regime may take time to get used to.

Manager Mark Carter with assistant manager Helen Chauderon prepare to open Tanners Wines in Bridgnorth

"We're in an old building and it is going to be tricky," she said.

"We're limiting it to three customers in the building at a time and we've got PPE and protective screens set to arrive – we're just doing everything we can to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

"It's going to be strange at first. We've been operating a call and delivery service throughout the pandemic, which we will continue to do, but we haven't seen people in the shop for such a long time.

"It's hard to say how busy it will be. I've seen a wide age range of people out and about in Bridgnorth already so I imagine people will come out for the shops."

While traders have been working tirelessly to ensure they can reopen their business as soon as possible, some will be hanging up their 'open' sign for the first time.

Sandra French is preparing to launch Cosy Cottage Antiques in nearby Worfield.

Having renovated an empty property on Bridgnorth Road, social distancing will play a prominent part in its opening on Monday.

Meanwhile, scores of other traders throughout the town centre will reopen on Monday, including Wicked the Candle Shop, The Cake Room, Creative Outlet and INKY.

Shops have been closed since March 23, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the UK into lockdown.

Since then, many traders have been operating an online delivery service, while some have been unable to trade at all.

Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce has been working on ways to promote Bridgnorth and its bustling high street once the pandemic is over in efforts to keep any shops from having to close.

Plans are also being drawn up to hang a number of banners throughout the town and replace signage.