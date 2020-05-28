Menu

Bridgnorth deaths: Police name one of two men found dead

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published: | Last Updated:

One of the two men who died at a Bridgnorth caravan park last week has been named by police.

The Knowle Sands Caravan Park in Bridgnorth. Photo: SnapperSK

Kelvin Hanks, 73, is believed to have killed himself at Knowle Sands Caravan Park where he lived.

Mr Hanks' body was found on a track off the B4555 at around 4.30pm last Thursday shortly after a 67-year-old man was found dead in a nearby field.

A post mortem established Mr Hanks died as a result of hanging and there was no third party involvement in his death, West Mercia Police said.

Detectives have confirmed that the two deaths were linked and believe that the man found in the field had been assaulted.

However they have not confirmed whether or not they are treating his death as murder.

A post mortem and formal identification of the second man are yet to take place.

Interactive map of the area:

A police cordon was up at the caravan park for several hours after the discovery while officers scoured the area.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our enquiries have confirmed that these deaths are linked and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.”

Police searching a static caravan at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK
