Client numbers 'steadily rising' at Bridgnorth food bank

Liz Bird, manager of the food bank, said that people in the town were continuing to generously offer food in the run up to the winter period.

"We're getting more clients," she said. "There are more than last year.

"It has been steadily rising since October last year.

"It's down to quite a few things: universal credit, people going from Disability Living Allowance to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to Disability Living Allowance (DLA), bedroom tax and families breaking up."

Ms Bird said people had already been in touch to find out what they can do to help in the coming moths.

"People do the reverse advent calendar," she said. "People are asking about doing that already.

"Last year we had toys donated, some people bought them for the children because we have a lot of families.

"I did a talk for the knit and natter group at St John's Catholic Church and they're going to knit hats and gloves for us."

A list of items needed by the food bank is put on their website and Facebook page each week.

But Ms Bird said some people offer up some luxuries at this time of year.

"People donate things that others wouldn't normally buy for themselves because they are more worried about food. Things like treats and body lotions.

"People do donate food, chocolates and special things for the kids, but we get some things from M&S on a Monday morning and quite often there's cakes and things that we hand out to families."

This week 15 families were helped by Bridgnorth food bank. Five couples also received assistance.

A total of 12 individuals plus four emergencies were helped.

They currently need jam, rice, toilet rolls, dog food, biscuits, cook in sauces and squash, as well as milk puddings, soup, tea, coffee and deodorant.

Strong bags with handles and half dozen empty egg boxes are also needed.

For more information about the food bank visit bridgnorthfoodbank.co.uk