Customers evacuated as lightening strikes Wetherspoon pub in Aldridge and thunderstorms batter the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to the Avion Wetherspoon pub last night and evacuated customers.

Posting on X, Aldridge Police said: "Aldridge went off with a bang this eve when lightening struck the Avion.

"Emergency services was called and pleased to confirm all customers evacuated, safe & well."

Emergency services was called to the Avion in Aldridge. Photo: @AldridgeWMP

One man, who was in the Wetherspoons pub at the time of the incident, said he heard a "big bang".

Writing to Facebook, the customer said: "The Avion Aldridge, big bang I think it was hit by lightning.

"Evacuated outside in the rain and two fire engines turned up."

Wolverhampton Council also warned on X this morning that a tree had fallen down in Finchfield Road.

It said: "Finchfield Road is closed in both directions near the junction with Broad Lane after a large tree from within Bantock Park came down in the inclement weather.

"It will be closed for the next few hours while contractors remove it. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Some bus services also had to be diverted yesterday due to flooding and a car was left stranded in floodwater in Summer Road, Erdington.

Roads turned to rivers during heavy downpours in the region on Saturday.

Motorists were left battling through floodwater on roads including next to the Compton Care Centre in Wolverhampton and Station Road, Codsall, as these pictures show.

Station Road, Codsall on Saturday

Flooding in Wolverhampton spotted on Saturday

Councillor Phil Bateman, representing Wednesfield North, posted on social media yesterday warning drivers to slow down.

He said: "It’s a wild storm over Wednesfield tonight, but there are still cars crashing along at speed with no care for the depth of the water on the roads. Slow down drive safely."

The Spread Eagle in Wednesfield also shut early yesterday due to the extreme weather.

It posted on Facebook: "Due to the extreme weather which has flooded our car park, and has made its way into our entrances and exits, and is coming through some electrical points throughout the pub we have had to make the decision to shut early in the interest of health & safety to our guests and team."

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place today and tomorrow in the region.

The Met Office has warned that areas of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued advice to motorists on Sunday amid the wet weather.

Writing to X, it said: "Keep out of flood water. Never risk driving through it, however safe you think it might be.

"Find a different route. If you do get stranded, call 999 and ask for the fire service. Remember: we're not a vehicle recovery service."

West Midlands Fire Service also urged drivers to think twice before travelling through flooding.

A spokesperson said: "If you're heading out today, please don't be tempted to enter flood water.

"It could be much deeper and moving much faster than it appears, with hidden dangers and debris beneath the surface."