Birmingham Airport issues statement on car parks operated by NCP - as firm collapses into administration

NCP, the parking firm which has announced it has collapsed into administration, operates the official parking facilities for Birmingham Airport.

All major car parks at the airport, such as Car Parks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are managed and processed through the airport's NCP-integrated booking system.

NCP says on its website: "We are the official parking provider for Birmingham Airport and have over 12,000 spaces available.

"We have a range of official car parks that offer different services depending on your priorities. You can find car parks close to the terminal and within your budget, saving up to 70% versus paying on the day."

Due to NCP collapsing into administration, it puts a question mark on the car parks it operates at the West Midlands travel hub.

NCP parking at Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The administrator, PwC, said demand for parking had not recovered to pre-Covid levels, pointing to "shifts in commuting and customer driving patterns".

It said NCP could no longer afford to pay its creditors after consistently losing money and was unable to scrap "long-term, inflexible" leases on loss-making sites.

On the issue Birmingham Airport spokesperson told the Express & Star: “Birmingham Airport is aware of NCP’s appointment of Administrators, it is business as usual at BHX, and we will monitor any developments and advise accordingly.”

PwC is looking to sell the business as the "best outcome" for those NCP owes money to. "All sites are open, staff remain in post, and trading continues as normal," PwC added.

NCP was founded in 1931 and is one of the biggest car park operators in the UK. It runs 340 car parks across the country, including in airports, hospitals and train stations.

Among the options to secure NCP's future is to sell some or all of the company.