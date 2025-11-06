Watch: Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate outside Villa Park ahead of controversial Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture

More than two hours before the 8pm kick-off demonstrators had gathered at Aston Park Pavilion, a short distance from Villa Park, to make clear their opposition to the match going ahead.

A group of pro-Israel counter-protesters had also assembled bearing slogans and broadcasting messages opposing antisemitism.

Counter-protesters carried slogans opposing antisemitism

Six people have been arrested during the protests, West Midlands Police said.

The force said a 21-year-old man was arrested for failing to comply with an order to remove a face mask while a 17-year-old boy was arrested for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Three other people were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences and another person was arrested for breach of the peace.

Police officers outside Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group announced last month that visiting fans would be barred from attending the match on public safety concerns.

Maccabi later announced they would decline any away tickets for the clash in any case, after the Government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.