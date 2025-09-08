Adult dressed in schoolgirl uniform in the West Midlands sparks parental concern

Parents say the person was spotted by a primary school in the Cotteridge area of Birmingham and some are now worried for their children's welfare.

Footage of the individual smoking at the bus stop in the school uniform has been viewed thousands of times after being shared on social media.

Man dressed in schoolgirl uniform in the West Midlands sparks parental concern.

One mum said: "This grown man has been seen in Birmingham multiple times at school run times, dressed in a girls school uniform with a little pink doc mcstuffin backpack on.

"I’ve personally seen him on buses and by schools specifically at the end of the school day around Birmingham and he waits around until the kids are gone.

"Can someone please let me know what school the uniform belongs too so I can give them a call and notify them not sure if police will take it seriously as he’s not yet done anything against the law but this is definitely weird behaviour and it’s making me feel like the kids he’s around are unsafe."

Another mum said: "It may not be what it seems however I wouldn’t want this person hanging around my child's school."

Another added: "Often seen in Northfield, but never in uniform before."

One added: "Yeah I’ve seen him a few times but not hanging around the school dressed as school child. Even had a little kids backpack on!"

Another commented: "Looks like he's wearing a mixture of uniforms to me, maybe harmless but I'd inform you local education board so they can tell schools in your area to be vigilant."

However, one man wrote: "Whilst it may be unconventional, he's not doing anything wrong. Not my cup of tea but to each their own. As long as there is no interaction or scaring kids."

Another said: "I've seen this person before and they do dress in women's clothes."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We received a call with regards to a welfare issue involving a vulnerable adult.

"Officers returned the person, who was known to support services, back into their care."