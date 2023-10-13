RAF Cosford Museum volunteer Roy presented with MBE for 50 years service

RAF Museum volunteer Roy Martin with his MBE. Photo: Bob Greaves Photography.

Long-standing volunteer Roy Martin was honoured in The King’s 2023 Birthday Honours List and was presented with his MBE by The Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Roy first volunteered at the museum 50 years ago as curator and after four years he returned to his engineering roots, overseeing the engineering volunteer team who support the museum’s technicians and apprentices to maintain the aircraft and keep them looking their best.

RAF Museum volunteer Roy Martin with his wife and two sons. Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Prior to joining the museum, Roy served in the RAF for 22 years as chief technician, including nine years at RAF Cosford.

On receiving his MBE, Roy said: "I was over the moon when I received my letter from Buckingham Palace back in June, informing me I was on The King’s Birthday Honours List.

"It was a long but exciting wait until October when I was invited to Windsor Castle to receive my medal, accompanied by my wife and our two sons.

RAF Museum volunteer Roy Martin with his fellow engineering volunteers

"It wasn’t until we arrived at the castle that we were told The Prince of Wales would be awarding my medal at the investiture ceremony.

"This seemed special, with me being Welsh, and his association with the RAF. He was dressed in his RAF uniform which I thought was very appropriate for the background to my award."

Roy added: "He mentioned my 50 years work at the RAF Museum and that he had visited the museum several times. It was a very sociable, relaxed and enjoyable few moments that I will never forget.

"After the ceremony we strolled through the grounds and took lots of family photos. Bits of the day keep coming back in my thoughts – I will never forget what a wonderful experience we had.

"Being involved in the evolution of the RAF Museum over the past 50 years has been an amazing experience. I find it very rewarding when I see the public admiring the exhibit condition maintained by my group of volunteers."

The King's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions of people across the UK, for their outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact.

RAF Museum CEO, Maggie Appleton said: "The whole museum team is absolutely thrilled for Roy. He is a brilliant engineer and problem-solver and, even more important, he supports all of us with his warmth and generosity of spirit.