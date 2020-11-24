Restrictions lifted to allow Christmas tree sales

Meurig Rhys-Jones at the Pentreclawdd Christmas Tree farm near Oswestry

Extra measures have been put in place including one way systems and the option to click and collect your tree.

One retailer said many people were putting up their Christmas trees and decorations much earlier this year to lift spirits during the lockdown.

Tim Robinson, manager of Love Plants, a specialist plants centre based at Salop Leisure’s Shrewsbury headquarters said there had been a record start to fresh Christmas trees sales.

“I think people are buying their Christmas trees earlier this year to try and lift their spirits during the lockdown,” he said.

“If sales continue as they have started, we are going to have a bumper year. We source all our trees from Britain as we think it’s important to support British growers during these difficult times."

At Leaton Forest near Shrewsbury the trees are grown on site. Charles Bridgeman from the family concern said it was opening to the public on Saturday.

Apley Farm shop at Norton near Bridgnorth is also selling Christmas trees from next weekend.