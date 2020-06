There are unlikely to be any carnivals this year, so let's dip back into the past to enjoy the crowning of the Coalport carnival queen in about 1950 or the early 1950s. The picture came from 90-year-old Miss Gill Tyrer, of Coalport, who told us the person crowning the carnival queen is a Mrs Bostock, the wife of a local councillor. The carnival queen with the crown is Isobel Gibbons, from Jackfield. Just to the right of Mrs Bostock, the blonde girl in white holding flowers is Iris Bagley, later Mrs Iris Flack. From left are: Joyce Gough, later Mrs Joyce Garbett, living at Broseley; Eunice Carr (married name unknown, from Jackfield); Ivy Roberts, from Coalport, who did not marry; the little girl looking away is Barbara Henderson; then in pigtails is Yvonne Evans; the little boy is Roland McLaren who lived at the bottom of Sutton Bank; and far right the little girl with the big bouquet to present to Mrs Bostock is Joy Hadley, from Coalport, who now lives in America.