David Franklin, the 18-year-old head boy at Wrekin College in Wellington, and the headmaster, Mr R.H. Dahl, pictured in March 1967 with a special hand-made cricket bat to be presented to the Queen for Prince Andrew. It was appropriate that David, of Pattingham, should be chosen to present the bat for he was a keen cricketer, playing in the second XI and hoping to make the first team in his last term at the college.