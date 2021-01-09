WATCH: West Midland Ambulance Service worker's Covid plea from her intensive care bed

A powerful message about the effects of coronavirus has been filmed by a West Midlands Ambulance Service worker as she was being treated in intensive care.

The video features an interview with HR assistant Allie Sherlock, who was in intensive care with Covid-19 (Image by West Midlands Ambulance Service)
The video features an interview with ambulance service HR assistant Allie Sherlock, who had been hospitalised with the virus.

Allie tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day, along with her two children, her 70-year-old mother and her husband, who has asthma.

In the video, she says: "I was fine, a healthy young family just getting on with life, and this has completely floored me.

"I was told two days ago that if they didn't put me on a ventilator, I would die."

Mrs Sherlock described how she had been put on lots of antibiotics and steroids and had central lines in her arms and arterial lines, as well as a feeding tube and a face mask she had to use.

She said the mask, which is called a CPAP mask, helped to inflate her lungs.

She said: "This is happening and this is serious. This NHS will not be able to cope if people do not take this seriously.

"I have seen two people die in beds either side of me, people with families and children.

"How will they ever be able to explain to their families what has happened to them?"

Mrs Sherlock, who is based with WMAS in Gloucestershire, asked people to keep their distance, stay at home and protect their loved ones.

She has since left intensive care and is at the start of a long road to recovery.

