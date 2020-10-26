Half-term rush for food banks in Shropshire

They say food and other essentials going out to families is rising sharply.

But they also spoke of an influx of donations coming in, with Harvest donations currently helping to fill the food parcels.

It comes after Manchester United star Marcus Rashford highlighted the work of businesses in Shropshire who are helping by donating food.

The striker, who has campaigned for free school meals to continue in holidays, said he had been "blown away" by the generosity shown by businesses in the county who had stepped in.

MPs last week voted against extending free school meals into the half-term holiday, leading to a wave of support for community projects like food banks and from many cafes, restaurants and other businesses offering free sandwich packs to children.

Queue

Liz Jermy from the Oswestry Food Bank, which gives out food on Monday mornings to those with vouchers, said numbers had certainly increased and that half-term added more pressure for families.

"Last Monday we had a queue going down Beatrice Street," she said.

"It was as long as it was during the height of lockdown. We have found that people who have never turned to food banks before are now asking for help.

"What is wonderful is that that help is there because there has been a huge increase in the donations we are receiving, for which we are so grateful.

"It means we can respond to the increased need. Last year we gave out 30 tonnes of food, this year it will be a lot more.

"Last Christmas we sent out 600 Christmas hampers and we are gearing up to do much more this year."

Cleobury Mortimer food bank said it was working closely with local schools to ensure families were not in need over half term.

Debbie Brown said: "We are only a small food bank which has been running for a year and we are an open access organisation so anyone can come to us for help. We are working with local schools to ensure families in need can be helped."

Food is also available from Shrewsbury Food Hub which was set up to prevent food waste.

A spokesman said: "We have a pay-as-you-feel policy, so absolutely anyone can visit us and give what they feel for the food, or take it if they are in need."

The Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance is encouraging people to use the new Shropshire Larder website to find the help and advice they may need during this time.

Volunteer Francesca Romberg said: "During October half-term many families may be worrying about how they can afford to feed their children. But we are here to help."

Ms Romberg said its website now includes information on how to access a food bank or community food project, where families can get free food, and how to eat well on a budget.

It also covers how to get support with benefits, housing, and debt.