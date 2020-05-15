Nurse and midwife from same Birmingham hospital trust die with coronavirus

"Inspirational" midwife Safaa Alam and "much-loved" mental health nurse Lillian Mudzivare, who both worked at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, have died.

The news comes after it was announced last month that Dr Vishna Rasiah, a consultant neonatologist at the trust, died after contracting coronavirus.

Safaa started her professional career as a nurse, before training as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital then progressing to the specialist role of risk management midwife.

The 30-year-old lived in Birmingham and was married to childhood sweetheart Shazad, who paid tribute to his "beautiful and full-of-life wife".

"She was very passionate about her job as a midwife and would often dedicate more than what was required," Shazad added.

“Whenever we visited family or friends she would naturally lean towards any children and create lasting fun activities with them full of laughter and happiness.

“She was my childhood sweetheart and we grew up together and married over four years ago. My years with Saf have been filled with love, fun and adventure; this was just the beginning of our lives together, her passing has been premature.

“She has left an empty feeling and space in my life and for many others which will take a long time to heal but I will remember her with love for her courage, patience and kindness.”

Safaa Alam

Rachel Carter, head of midwifery at the women's hospital, said: “Safaa was loved by all of us here at Birmingham Women’s. Not only was she generous with her time, approachable, and extremely hard-working; a true role model, but she was also a dear friend and the glue to our team.

“To watch Safaa work was inspiring, she provided women, babies and families with exceptional care and did this with the greatest level of compassion, putting everyone she worked with at ease.

“Our memories of Safaa will always be cherished, and we’ll greatly miss her strength and positive outlook on life.”

Lillian Mudzivare, a mother and senior mental health nurse, died this week aged 41 after a long battle with Covid-19.

“Lillian was such a beautiful mother, wife and friend – she was always there for others," her family said in a statement.

"She loved her children, her family and friends dearly and was a very proud nurse always caring for those who needed her help.

“We are all devastated to lose such a wonderful person; she will always be in our thoughts.”

Lillian Mudzivare

Lillian lived in Birmingham with her husband Moses and their daughters. She had worked at the trust for two-and-a-half years and played an important part in Forward Thinking Birmingham, the city's mental health partnership for children and young adults.

Elaine Kirwan, deputy chief nurse for mental health services, said: “We are so sad at Lillian’s passing – she was a much loved member of the team.

“We were so proud when Lillian joined our team. She was an amazing, talented nurse. Her care and compassion for patients shone through, she was a beautiful person, great friend, loved by us all.

“We will all miss Lillian for her exuberance and we will miss how she would cheer all of us up, lifting spirits whenever we were down.”

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the health trust, paid tribute to both of her members of staff.

She said: “Lillian was a much-loved member of our Forward Thinking Birmingham team whose bubbly, vibrant and bright approach touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

“Her commitment to the mental health and well-being of young people always shone through and she was working hard towards becoming an advanced practitioner where she knew she would be able to make even more of a difference.

“Lillian, thank you for everything you did for the young people of Birmingham, our thoughts are with your husband and beautiful children now and always.

“Safaa was an amazing midwife whose skills and expertise helped to bring hundreds of new lives in to the world, whilst supporting women on their journey to motherhood.

“We promise to continue to uphold Safaa’s values and commitment to safe maternity care, wrapped up in the kindness and compassion she exemplified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

“May you rest in peace Safaa and may God bless you and your loved ones always.”