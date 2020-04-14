Fundraiser launched to help Shropshire pet hotel through coronavirus crisis

Haleswood Pet Hotel, in Marsh Green, was taken over by Heather Lowe in 2017 and is a family run business.

It is currently offering other services, such as gift vouchers, in a bid to survive the loss of bookings and cancellations.

But one of its customers, Becky Wright, of Telford, has now launched an online fundraiser to help secure its future.

She is hoping it will raise £2,000 so the pet hotel can continue running after the pandemic.

Her own dogs, eight-year-old Marley, a Yorkshire terrier, and four-year-old Milo, a Jack Russell-Collie cross, have stayed at the kennels when she has been away on holiday.

The 32-year-old said: "I'm just worried as if their business collapses they could lose their home. We would lose a trustworthy pet hotel. "This is personal to me as my dogs go there. I've been using them ever since they opened.

"It gives you the reassurance when you are away on holiday that they are being looked after by someone you trust.

"I wanted to give something back to them even though they didn't ask for it.

"I know the ladies will carry on regardless because they are dedicated and caring, but I wanted to keep their spirits up."

The fundraising page has already raised more than £350 and Becky says the support has been "brilliant".

"I didn't expect it. I've never done anything like this before," she said.

A message posted on the JustGiving fundraising page says: "Haleswood Pet hotel have taken my dogs in for weekends and even a week while I go away on holiday, they look after the animals so so well and are amazing caring people.

"Due to flooding a few months ago and now the covid-19 virus I have set up this page to help keep their business going.

"I myself and many of their clients would be devastated if they lose their business.

"They are 100 per cent amazing, 100 per cent professional, 100 per cent caring people.

"They look after our pets when we need them and now they need us.

"In these very difficult times we need to help as much as we can.

"If we can keep our local pet hotel going then it means we will still have an amazing team looking after our pets."

Visit the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/becky-wright-962