Telford man launches petition to scrap hospital parking fees permanently for NHS staff

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced last week that parking charges for staff would be axed during the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been mounting public pressure, with more than 400,000 people signing a Change.org petition for the fees to be scrapped.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, said charges for staff would be scrapped from today, while The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry had already suspended its fees before the Government's announcement.

Hospital parking fees for NHS staff will remain free until the coronavirus crisis is over.

But a new petition lobbying the Government has now been created by Marcus Keane, from Telford, which calls for hospital parking fees for NHS staff to be scrapped permanently.

The petition, which has been signed by more than 600 people so far, says: "If there is one thing that the coronavirus has taught us, is that our NHS staff are vital to our wellbeing and as such, they should be permanently exempt from paying car parking at all NHS hospitals around the whole of the UK."

'Scandalous'

There has also been an outpouring of messages in support of permanently scrapping the fees.

Some called the charges "scandalous" and "disgusting".

Zoe Pritchard, from Telford, said: "It's disgusting they should have to pay to save lives.

"It's not just any old job and not like they have an alternative?!"

Natasha Sheldon, from Telford, said: "I really don’t think hospital staff should pay parking they are all there playing their part in saving lives every day and making sure they are there if we need them."

Nicky Morris, of Telford, said it was "a must" and that NHS staff have enough to contend with on a daily basis.

She added: "Now with the coronavirus it’s 10 times worse for them."

Laura Vaughan, of Donnington, said: "Parking should be free to all NHS workers it’s scandalous that they have to pay in the first place."

Sarah Chaplin, of Telford, said: "I'm signing because I want to help the NHS as much as possible to have the free car parking available at the hospitals including the Princess Royal hospital in Telford and all the other NHS hospitals as all the doctors and nurses really deserve it at this moment in time with the horrible coronavirus happening at this very moment."

