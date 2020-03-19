Crisis meeting of Oswestry Town Council called

The council's Chairmans’s Group met ahead of the urgent special meeting called for Monday.

It discussed the measures in place to ensure that the Council can continue to deliver its core services and have set out a series of actions to support traders on both the indoor and outdoor market

Mayor, Councillor John Price said “The Council is quickly reacting to Government advice and is constantly reviewing its contingency plans and policies.

" Recognising we have a role to support our communities my colleagues have put forward an initial proposal to lead the co-ordination of activity that supports those who have to self-isolate – this could be a central point of contact for referrals. We have met with and will continue to meet with local organisations to put in place measures that support our community.

"It is important that people follow Government advice regarding social contact, its in all of our interests to do so. Please be considerate of others and keep in touch with friends, neighbours and family regularly over the phone.”