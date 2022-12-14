Housing group's pioneering scheme helping lonely tenants is praised

WHG headquarters

The social prescribing programme offered by Walsall-based housing association whg was hailed as “life changing” by the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trus (HACT).

The housing association operates in areas including Walsall, Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, Telford and Worcestershire.

Its programme, which was set up during lockdown in June 2020, has so far helped almost 300 people improve their health and wellbeing, with many participants no longer needing to see their GP as a result.

The team of social prescribers work with customers who may be lonely, isolated, struggle with their mental health or have a long-term health condition or disability. They offer non-medical support to improve wellbeing, with people receiving a prescription of local support and activities within the community, rather than a medical prescription provided by a doctor.

The HACT report, which was commissioned by whg to assess the programme’s impact, stated: “The whg social prescribing service has had a life-changing impact, not only on those that engage with the service but importantly, on the wider family unit, the wider community and the health and social care system by reducing the need for clinical services to intervene.

“Interviews with staff and service users uncovered powerful stories of how the interventions of the team, quite literally, saved lives on occasion but overall, transformed houses into homes and gave meaning and hope to live once again.”

Connie Jennings, director of stronger communities at whg, said: “Poor health is often the result of social factors such as poverty, isolation and loneliness. Our social prescribing service aims to address this, helping our customers lead happy and healthy lives by addressing those wider issues that may result in them needing medical intervention.

“The service really is changing lives. I’m proud to see this recognised by the independent report from HACT, who have suggested we work with health partners and expand the service to meet demand.”

A total of 93 per cent of those surveyed after receiving support reported a significant reduction in their contact with their GP, with 91.4 per cent seeing a positive improvement in their wellbeing, 91.7 per cent improving in confidence and self-esteem and 30 per cent gaining employment and qualifications.