Air pollution warning as Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth's nitrogen dioxide levels exceed national targets

Exhaust fumes are a major cause of pollution

A Shropshire Council report found high levels of nitrogen dioxide, which is linked to heart disease and cancer among other conditions, in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

The report also suggests the proposed Shrewsbury North West Relief Road - a project which has drawn widespread criticism over carbon emissions as well as other issues - would actually improve air quality in some areas of town if it went ahead.

The council has air quality management areas (Aqmas) in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury and Pound Street in Bridgnorth, which are declared for exceeding the annual objective level (<40ug/m3) for nitrogen dioxide.

The report, which is awaiting Defra appraisal, said: "Air pollution is associated with a number of adverse health impacts. It is recognised as a contributing factor in the onset of heart disease and cancer. Additionally, air pollution particularly affects the most vulnerable in society: children, the elderly, and those with existing heart and lung conditions. There is also often a strong correlation with equalities issues because areas with poor air quality are also often less affluent areas.

"The mortality burden of air pollution within the UK is equivalent to 28,000 to 36,000 deaths, with a total estimated healthcare cost to the NHS and social care of £157 million in 2017.

"Bridgnorth Pound Street Aqma is still required as nitrogen dioxide levels exceed the annual average national objective level. 18 residential properties were found to be likely to be exposed to levels of NO2 above the national objective level in previous years. Whilst the overall five-year trend appears to be a reduction in levels, 2021 concentrations are all increased upon 2019 and 2020. This is to be expected, with the dramatic changes in traffic seen through the pandemic, the rate to which concentrations return to pre-pandemic trend is yet to be identifiable.

"Shrewsbury Aqma, covering Shrewsbury Town Centre, is still required although there is only an exceedance of the national objective level at one monitoring location where there is relevant exposure on Castle Foregate. It is anticipated that there are only a few relevant receptors in the Aqma which are exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide above the national objective level however the objective level has previously breached by a considerable amount, around 30%.

"Ongoing attention is being paid to the potential Shrewsbury North West Relief Road. An air quality impact assessment has been submitted and audited in respect of human health impact. It has been found that the NWRR will promote better air quality in the hotspot pollution area in Shrewsbury while creating some increases in areas with headroom below the national objective levels. This balance is considered to be positive and will be subject to further assessment.

The A49 at Bayston Hill, which regularly gets blocked up with rush hour traffic, is also an area the authority is keeping an eye on.

The report said: "In 2017 and 2018 the annual average national objective level for NO2 was exceeded at this location on the Highways England road network. In 2020, no exceedance was found with the same occurring in 2021.

"As such, although discussions will continue to be held, no projects are underway or required at this time.

"One aspect that may buck this trend is vehicle movements to and from Bayston Hill quarry. Should these rise trends could be reversed."