Two alpacas join family and friends raising money for Breast Cancer Now

The Clarke family, from Newport, held a fundraising event in their back garden, welcoming two alpacas from Knightley Alpaca Trekking.

Teddy and Carlos originally come from Peru and work on the Stafford farm leading 30 minute to two-and-a-half hour experiences around the countryside.

But in support of the Wear it Pink campaign, the alpacas joined friends and family of the Clarke household to raise money at an event on Saturday.

Heather Clarke was diagnosed with breast cancer two and a half years ago and has undergone three successful operations to remove the tumour.

Along with her husband Mike, the pair wanted to set up a fundraiser to raise money for Breast Cancer Now which helps fund lifesaving research.

Mike Clarke said: "It went exceptionally well, the alpacas were a hit and the children and adults loved seeing them.

"It's been really really good, the kids and the alpacas have loved it because they have been fed 15 times each."

The event was attended by 25 to 20 people and so far it is estimated that £500 to £600 has been raised, with £260 on Heather's JustGiving page alone.

Mike said that they wanted to start off with a low-key event, as this is the first fundraiser they have hosted, but will now look at what they can do next year as a bigger event.

According to Breast Cancer Now, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK.

One in seven women in the UK will be affected in their lifetimes and around 55,000 women are diagnosed every year.

This October, people around the UK can help raise awareness of breast cancer and fund life-saving research in a number of ways, from taking part in wear it pink through to sharing real life experiences of breast cancer.