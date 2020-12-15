Solar energy helping to power Shropshire hospital

Mike Bowen, Capital Manager at RJAH, who has managed the project, stood alongside the solar panels, located above the hospital's main entrance

A number of projects are being carried out to reduce the amount of energy purchased, as well as minimise The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital's carbon footprint.

The first of these projects to hit completion is the solar panel project, which has seen 1,760 solar panels installed across the hospital site by ZLC Energy LTD.

On a bright sunny day, the installation is capable of generating up to 2,300kWh of electricity, of which 99.95 per cent is fed directly into the hospital’s own electricity system, helping to reduce day-to-day running costs, whilst at the same time reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint.

This equates to boiling a full 1.5 litre kettle, 16,439 times or supplying 290 houses with 100 per cent of their electricity consumption for a day.

The small remaining percentage of the electricity generated is being fed back into the grid.

The most efficient way to utilise the energy is to use all of it on the RJAH site.

Mike Bowen, capital manager at the hospital near Oswestry, has managed the project.

He said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work on this extremely worthwhile project for the trust.

“From our perspective at the hospital, we can already see that the solar panels will be a big asset in not only reducing our electricity costs but also cutting our carbon emissions, which reduces our impact on the environment.”

The solar project has been funded via Salix, which is a publicly-funded scheme that provides 100 per cent interest-free, conditional loans to public sector organisations such as NHS foundation trusts and local authorities to improve their onsite energy efficiency.

Solar panels have been installed in a number of areas across the trust, including above the main entrance, the stores building, the hydrotherapy pool, the TORCH building and the largest array being on Location 12 in the hospital.