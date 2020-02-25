NHS record sharing scheme could benefit patients, says Shropshire health watchdog

Healthwatch Shropshire is trying to raise awareness of the scheme which allows patients to share their GP records with NHS hospitals.

All NHS patients, unless they have opted out, have a summary care record which shares basic details such as date of birth, allergies and current prescriptions.

However, there is also a scheme called summary care record additional information (SCRai), where patients can opt in to share details of long term health conditions, relevant medical history, healthcare needs and personal preferences and immunisations.

Not many patients in the county have opted into the scheme, prompting the call by Healthwatch Shropshire.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer at Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “Essential details about your healthcare can be very difficult to remember, particularly when you are unwell, perhaps having been rushed to hospital.

"Having additional information in your summary care record means that when you need healthcare this information will be available to the clinician providing treatment for you, no matter which NHS organisation they work for.

"Certain vulnerable patient groups such as those with dementia or with detailed and complex health problems can particularly benefit from a SCRai.

"If you are a carer for another person and believe that they may benefit, then you can discuss this with them and their GP practice.”

Anybody wishing to find out more or set up the SCRai should contact their GP.

Healthwatch Shropshire is the independent consumer champion for health and social care in Shropshire.

It gathers views and experiences about healthcare services and has statutory powers that it can use to influence service provision by encouraging improvements.