Bench appeal for 'bus stop' helping dementia patients at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The bus stop outside ward 21 and 22 at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is an innovative solution to patients living with dementia wandering off the wards.

Many patients on these two wards are elderly and living with forms of dementia, so staff at the hospital have come up with the unusual solution of a bus stop mural at the entranceway.

Now the dementia team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, is appealing for a bench to go with it.

Karen Breese, dementia clinical specialist at SaTH, said: “The bus stop mural is fantastic, but now we want to make it look even more authentic.

"It’s a big ask, but we are now looking for a donation of a bench so patients and visitors can have a seat in this area.

“The seat needs to be easily cleaned, so needs to be plastic or cast iron. Once we have one, it will be secured in place.”

The bus stop is designed to provide a familiar scene which will encourage confused patients to stop and wait, giving staff time to come and collect them.

Karen added: “When patients living with dementia become confused and agitated they tend to walk off the wards and will often look for something which looks familiar. The bus stop is just that.

“It can also be a great place for patients to escape the noise of the ward for a few moments and where they can wait and talk in environment with other patients or their families.”

Anyone who would be willing to donate a bench can contact Karen by emailing karen.breese@nhs.net