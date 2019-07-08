Tired, losing sleep and stressed: Call for action to support carers 'in crisis'

Carers Trust says the latest NHS survey results show carers “in crisis”, with a significant increase in the number of those feeling depressed and physical strain.

Every two years, the health service asks thousands of adults in England about their unpaid roles supporting people over the age of 18 who are ill, disabled or elderly.

The latest survey, which covers 2018-19, attracted 50,800 responses.

Nearly 360 adult carers in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin gave feedback.

In Telford and Wrekin, where 280 carers responded, four out of five reported their responsibilities leave them feeling tired – the most common health complaint.

It was 79 per cent in Shropshire, where there were 60 respondents.

'Crisis'

Seven in 10 adults in Telford and Wrekin said caring gave them disturbed sleep, while 63 per cent feel stressed.

Advertising

Two-thirds of adult carers in Shropshire reported feeling stressed, while 66 per cent said they had disturbed sleep.

Only around three per cent of respondents across the region said caring has no impact on their health.

Carers Trust has urged the Government to help “cash-strapped” councils fund social care.

Chief executive Giles Meyer said: “We’re hearing from unpaid carers that they are in crisis – they’re not sleeping, they’re worrying about how they’ll make ends meet and some are having to care 100 hours a week or more for a relative.

Advertising

"Carers are also having to do more for the person they care for because there aren’t enough social care services for disabled people or older people.”

In Telford and Wrekin, pressures surrounding caring caused “a lot” of financial difficulties for 10 per cent of those surveyed.

It was eight per cent in Shropshire.

Looking after your health as a carer

For many caring is a part and parcel of life, but without the right support there can be costs to the carers own health and wellbeing.

One in 10 people in the UK are carers, accounting for about seven million people.

Many look after an elderly relative, sick partner or disabled family member, but often people do not think of themselves as carers.

Anyone who helps with the care needs of a friend or relative who is unable to live independently without their help, without pay for their services, is classed as a carer.

However, around 80 per cent of adult carers in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who responded to the latest NHS Digital survey said their responsibilities leave them feeling tired.

A high number also reported feeling stressed or said caring gave them disturbed sleep.

Louise Langham, 62, from Newport, is someone who knows the ins and outs of caring, the strains and the rewards, having looked after both her parents while they suffered with dementia.

She has also learned from the experience and now helps to facilitate workshops for carers in both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, called 'Taking the Pressure Out of Caring'.

Louise explained that her father, Frank, had a rare form of dementia and had moved into a care home towards the end of his life.

Two years after he died Louise's mum developed Alzheimers and she said: "After the experience with dad I invited her to come and live with me. I looked after her at home for ten years."

'Never refuse help'

Louise said that she had not immediately recognised she was a carer, and it was only when she was asked if she was that it became apparent.

She urged anyone who is a carer to accept support where it is offered.

She said: "I think the thing is I always say to people never refuse help. Get as much as you can if it is there and find out as much as you can about the system – it is very complicated. It is also important to look after your own health and well being.

"You don't realise and I didn't realise the emotional toll it takes on you. It can be physically demanding, but it is emotionally demanding too."

Louise also said that caring for her mother had been a privilege, but it had also been isolating on occasions.

She said: "It is quite insular and you can lose a bit of confidence. I think carers can suffer more ill health through isolation because sometimes people are up all night with their cared-for person."

Support

Across the county, a range of support is on offer.

Shropshire Council says it is important carers remain fit and well to continue their role and a carer's assessment is a way of identifying their needs and the support they may be eligible for.

The council may be able to help in a range of ways, signposting to groups or sources of help and support in the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it may also be able to offer carers support, both practical and financial to buy respite that suits their personal needs.

Telford & Wrekin Council headquarters at Addenbrooke House

A carers direct payment award could be offered following an assessment.

Sarah Dillon, Telford & Wrekin Council's assistant director for adult social care, said: “The contribution made by carers across the borough is an incredibly important one that both the council and the NHS locally are doing all we can to support.

“Carers play a vital role usually looking after family and friends. We are hugely grateful to these volunteers because without their help the health and social care system would be under even greater strain.

“It’s a role that can be very demanding and we have a range measures to help and support carers and allow them to continue to look after those closest to them.

“Our offer includes carers assessments, counselling, specialist information and advice, as well as creative, educational and wellbeing workshops. We support thousands of carers in our borough and we urge anyone who is caring to get in touch to discuss any support they may need."

The council is also helping community groups, such at the Wakes in Oakengates, to develop and offer community-based help for those needing care so that there is as much local support as possible.

Oakengates. Photo: Google StreetView

Support is also offered at dementia cafes in the county, such as the one that launched at Shrewsbury Baptist Church earlier this year.

The idea is to give people with dementia and their carers or family members a couple of hours respite each week.

People can enjoy coffee and cake, along with music, games and other activities.

Charity, Carers Trust 4all, supports unpaid carers of all ages, responding to the needs of both the carer and the person that they care for.

Celia MacIntyre, one of the charity's carer advisors in Shropshire, said: "In Shropshire Carers Trust 4all offer a carers support service for carers over the age of 18 encompassing the carers emergency response card, carers telephone helpline, forward planning workshops, drop in groups and advice and information services.

"They currently support 3,155 carers and the people they care for through their range of services."

From left, Andrea Graham and Sue Stefiuk at the dementia cafe at Shrewsbury Baptist Church

Carer breaks also offer much needed support to carers allowing them to take time away from their caring responsibilities.

They last for three hours or more and allow the carer to catch up on appointments, visit friends and family or simply take some much-needed rest.

During this time, a carer support worker will take over the caring responsibilities.

The charity says some carers have described the service as a 'lifeline' while others said they were at 'breaking point' until they got this break.

If every carer stopped caring it would cost the Government £132 billion a year

'Invaluable'

Calls have also been made by Carers Trust, the network partner of Carers Trust 4all, for the Government to help 'cash-strapped' councils fund social care.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Carers make an invaluable contribution to society by selflessly caring for friends and family, and this must not come at the expense of their own wellbeing.

"Our cross-government Carers Action Plan sets out commitments to improve their lives, and through the Long Term Plan the NHS is working to better identify and support carers in England.

"Our forthcoming green paper will also look at long-term sustainable solutions for the social care system."

Find out more about Carers Trust 4all at carerstrust4all.org.uk or you can contact the office on 0333 323 1990.

To find out more about the support councils can offer visit telford.gov.uk or shropshire.gov.uk