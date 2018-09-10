‘Guardian angels’ at Shropshire care provider

Meadow Brook in Minsterley, near Shrewsbury – also known as The Pontesbury Project for People with Special Needs – provides care and support for up to 20 people living in nine supported living settings.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited in August and found people were ‘supported by an adequate number of staff who were able to meet their needs in a safe way’.

In a report released this week, the inspectors said: “Staff knew how to protect people from the risk of harm or abuse and the provider’s procedures made sure staff were safe to work with people before they were offered employment.

“People received their medicines when they needed them and medicines were safely managed by staff.

“Staff followed procedures, which helped to ensure people were protected from the risk of the spread of infection.

“People were supported by a staff team who had the skills, knowledge and training to meet their needs. Staff understood how to ensure people’s rights were respected.

“They were kind, caring and compassionate and they ensured people felt valued and respected. People were supported to plan their day in accordance with their needs and preferences. Staff communicated with people in accordance with their needs and abilities which helped people make an informed decision.

“People were supported to maintain contact with the important people in their lives.” They also spoke to the relatives of those people who used the service, the report said.

All those questioned said they had no concerns about the care provider and added they felt their relatives and loved ones were ‘safe’ and well cared for.

One person who uses the service said they felt their views were listened to and they were able to plan their week according to their wishes.

Another was able to attend church on a weekly basis with the help of staff.

Activities including swimming, bowling, shopping and pub trips were available to all who wanted to participate.

New staff welcomed in to the service were given a ‘phenomenal’ induction programme which enabled them to get to know people and learn how they liked to be supported. Continuous training was extended to all members of staff.

One said: “I have been really impressed by the training available and they never let your refresher training overrun.”