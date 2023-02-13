Notification Settings

Shrewsbury foodbank in plea as some items running low

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyFeed a FamilyPublished:

A foodbank in Shrewsbury has asked for donations of a number of items which have been running low.

Karen Williams of Food Bank Plus in Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus, based at the Barnabus Centre in the town, has especially asked donors to help with several items in demand.

It said that men's razors and shaving foam, washing powder, toilet paper, antibacterial spray and sugar are all needed.

Feed a Family:

Meanwhile, the proceeds from a sold out concert in the town on Thursday will be going towards the centre.

Shrewsbury School is hosting Jazz in the Barnes from 7.30pm at the Barnes Theatre, with the proceeds going to support the foodbank.

For information about services available at Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus visit barnabascommunityprojects.org

