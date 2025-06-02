'It’s very calming and therapeutic' - Albrighton charity helping people reap the benefits of angling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From fishing and gardening to woodcraft and conservation and wildlife and creative crafts, The Albrighton Trust caters for everyone, regardless of their disability or capability, from across the region.

The charity has recently been awarded the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS), the highest accolade presented to volunteer groups in the UK, and a celebration event in honour of the achievement is taking place this month (June).

“We wanted to thank our volunteers and everybody who has supported us over the years. We couldn’t have done everything we have done and continue to do without them,” says Sandie Jackson, who managed the charity for 13 years and now spends her time working with the gardening groups and fundraising team.

Sandie Jackson with the King's Award for Voluntary Service

The event will include a friendly fishing competition to pay homage to the charity’s roots.

Founder, Bill Jukes, secured the site, off Blue House Lane, which features the remains of a 13th century fortified manor house and moat, in 1988.

At the time it was a disused farmer’s field but a group of volunteers, led by Bill, began busily raising funds to bring the concept of accessible angling to reality.​

In 1992, the charity opened its gates with the help of popular TV show, Challenge Anneka, starring Anneka Rice.

Gardening is a popular activity

Anneka’s challenge was to create a safe angling facility accessible to people with disabilities, particularly those who use wheelchairs.

Less than two years later, the charity was able to open its newly constructed training and resource centre, which provided accessible bathrooms, a kitchen, and a lounge.

Once angling was established, the team turned their attention to other activities. First came horticulture, led by Malcolm Boller, who had spent his career in horticulture. His vision led to the wonderful, award-winning gardens which can be seen and enjoyed today. Enthusiastic volunteers created the wildlife and conservation activities, and later woodcraft.

Today, there are around 40 volunteers helping with activities, from coaching novice anglers and grounds maintenance to fundraising and administration.

Chloe Greenfield helps Alfie plant some seeds

Angling is just as important as it was when charity first started and the specially designed, wheelchair-accessible fishing platforms make it easy for everyone to enjoy the sport.

The moat is well-stocked with common carp, ghost carp, crucian carp, rudd and roach.

The charity welcomes visits from individuals, groups, families, day centres, hospices, residential care homes, schools, clubs, and associations.

People can also work towards Levels 1, 2, and 3 of The Moat Awards, a programme that not only focuses on fishing techniques but also emphasises waterside safety, ecological awareness, and the care and maintenance of equipment.

The programme is also committed to fostering personal growth through communication, numeracy, team building, and interpersonal skills development. Angling offers many proven benefits for people such as helping to maintain positive mental health and providing stress relief.

“It’s very calming and therapeutic and it’s a sport anyone can do,” says Sandie.

“You have to be patient, so it teaches patience, but then there is the thrill when you land the catch.”

Staff member Andy Skidmore and volunteer Tony Prosser

In the gardens, there are wheelchair-accessible raised flower beds, allotments and growhouses, where a variety of plants, fruit and vegetables are grown.

“We lovingly call the growhouses our bubble houses. One of them was funded by The Steve Bull Foundation – Steve has been a really good supporter over the years,” says Sandie.

“We grow a lot of plants from seeds or cuttings and we have an annual plant sale.”

"It grows and grows every year and we see the same people come back year after year. They’re not the most pristine plants but they are much more economical than going to a big garden centre,” she adds.

None of the fresh produce goes to waste as it’s either taken away from the gardeners and volunteers, sold to raise funds or used for meals for the team. "We have pizza week and make pizzas in our outside pizza oven and we have a baked potato week,” Sandie.

"It’s a good way to learn about where our food comes from and it’s nice for people to eat something that they’ve grown.

"The harvesting is always the most fun, but you have to put the hard work in first.”

There is also composting area where leafmould is collected, stored and left to naturally broken down.

“It’s an 18-month process but we never have to buy compost, we always use our own,” explains Sandie. Another task is tending to a special garden created to mark the year of King Charles III’s Coronation.

Manager Stephen Jimson

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the team planted one of her favourite flowers, Lily-of-the-Valley. In addition, there are areas dedicated to wildflowers and there are plans for an outdoor shelter. The team also offer a wide range of conservation, wildlife and creative crafts for all ages and abilities.

The woodcraft project is managed by a small volunteer project team who have developed a small social enterprise by using recycled materials to produce interesting items such as trugs, planters, wine crates and seasonal gifts.​

The proceeds are reinvested to purchase tools and equipment."It’s a great way for people to learn new skills and to have the satisfaction of making something with their own hands,” says Sandie. The charity, now managed by Stephen Jimson, who started volunteering in 2011, is always on the lookout for more volunteers, especially angling coaches.

The gardens are designed around the remains of a 13th century fortified manor house and moat

"It’s a very friendly environment and we try to make it as welcoming as we can.

"We always welcome anybody who wants to walk around gardens and have a look around.

"If anybody wants to find out more about being a volunteer, they can visit us and talk to us to see if it’s something they think will be a good fit for them,” says Sandie.

The Albrighton Trust is holding a garden open day on July 26. To find out more visit www.albrightontrust.org.uk, call 01902 372441, or email moat@albrightontrust.org.uk e