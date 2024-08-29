Water company brought in tankers to help fix burst pipe in part of Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Problems emerged in Leaton on Wednesday morning when Severn Trent was made aware of issues in the TF6 area.

Engineers had hope to fix the issues involving poor pressure and no supply by Wednesday evening. But they had to bring water tankers in to help restore supplies and worked through the night.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers in the Leaton area of Telford have been experiencing supply issues because of a burst water pipe.

"We currently have teams on site that are working hard and as quickly as possible to get the issue fixed.”

The company updates the status of incidents online.