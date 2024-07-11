Changes to Telford & Wrekin Council's private sector housing enforcement policy approved by cabinet

An update on the ‘Better Homes For All’ programme recommended updates to the policy which include an amended fee structure for civil penalties and electrical safety regulations.

The initiative aims to improve housing conditions in the private rented sector across the borough and tackle landlords who don’t adhere to the rules.

During the past year, the council has addressed 597 requests for service from tenants living in poor housing conditions and carried out 412 inspections, identifying 480 hazards including falls, damp and mould and fire hazards.