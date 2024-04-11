Alicia set to mark turning 50 with first ever London Marathon

Alicia Shepherd, from Llansilin, near Oswestry, never dreamed she would take on any marathon and entered the ballot for the London Marathon thinking the chances were so slim that she would never actually end up getting a place.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the email to say I’d been successful,” said the 49-year-old sales director, who will turn 50 a week after the race.

“It’s been quite a challenge doing all the training and getting marathon ready – it really does consume all you time, but running it for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith has really pushed me on. I’ve done a half marathon before and 10ks but never the full 26.2 miles, but what a way to mark turning 50!”