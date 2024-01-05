Shropshire stars of Wolves' historic 1954 triumph celebrated

For the first time in their history, Wolves won the league title, pipping rivals West Bromwich Albion to the championship.

The 70th anniversary of that triumph at the end of the 1953-54 season is celebrated in a new book called Golden Glory.

Author Steve Gordos, who has written a number of books about Wolves' history, said: “Shropshire footballers in the top flight of English football have been few, so it was unusual to have three in that very special Wolves team. All three made a major contribution.”

Author Steve Gordos with his book.

The team's skipper was the legendary Billy Wright, who was Ironbridge-born and in 1959 became the first player to win 100 caps for England.

Hancocks, from Oakengates, was a winger with magic in his feet and his impressive goal tally was crucial in that historic title campaign. He was famed for his bullet-like shot, despite standing only 5ft 4ins tall.

Pritchard, from Dawley, was a full back who, under manager Stan Cullis, was a regular fixture in the side he had joined in 1941.

"Nothing got past Pritch," Wright would recall.

Right winger Hancocks was the only member of the team who won the title in 1953-54 to play in all 42 league games. Right-back Pritchard appeared in 27, while Wright’s 39 games saw him play left-half, centre-half and in both full-back positions.

Johnny Hancocks, the winger with the magic feet.

With 24 goals in the title-winning season, Hancocks was joint second highest scorer for Wolves with centre-forward Roy Swinbourne. Top scorer for the club that season was Dennis Wilshaw, with 26 goals.

Edged into second place by Wolves in that epic race for the First Division title – the First Division was the top flight in those days – West Brom had some consolation as they made it a unique West Midlands double when they beat Preston 3-2 at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

As well as telling the story of the campaign, the book has reports of each game Wolves played that season, and features on each player along with manager Cullis and his backroom staff.

To complete the Shropshire connection, Bilston-born Steve started out a trainee reporter with the Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News then had a brief spell on the Shropshire Star before moving to the Express & Star in Wolverhampton, where he later became sports editor.

Renowned Wolves expert Steve said: “I have fond memories of working in Wellington, and very fond memories of that Wolves team of 1954.”

The books is available in bookshops or from Geoffrey Publications (email corbettnco1@gmail.com) for £25 plus postage and packing.

Billy Wright, hailed as one of football's all-time greats, retired in 1959 and was made a CBE and life member of the FA. He died in September 1994.

Billy Wright is applauded as he rather shyly takes the pitch at Molineux for the last time for an August 1959 pre-season practice game

At the end of his career, Johnny Hancocks joined Wellington Town as player-manager, moved to Oswestry in 1960 and then went to GKN Sankey.

Johnny, who lived in Shropshire nearly all his life, died at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital in February 1994 after suffering a stroke at his Oakengates home.

Dawley's Roy Pritchard.

Roy Pritchard finished his playing days at Wellington Town, which later was renamed Telford United. Following his football career he worked for GKN Sankey at Bilston for many years and was a regular visitor to Molineux. He lived in Short Heath, Willenhall, and died in March 1993, although for some reason internet sources consistently wrongly give the month as January.