Kelly joins the AHDB team in West Midlands

Kelly Seaton is stepping in as maternity cover for Jess White until August 2025.

"I’ve worked with AHDB before as a Knowledge Exchange Manager in Wales on the HerdAdvance project and the AHDB team are great to work with, so I was easily attracted to it," she said.

"I’m also deeply involved in dairy farming as a farmer’s wife who co-manages our family farm. I have a knack for continuous improvement and always use AHDB resources."

"I’m here to support producers in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and parts of Leicestershire by providing advice and resources," Kelly added.

"My work involves running discussion groups and meetings where we can share ideas. It’s a two-way process where farmers offer their practical knowledge, and I provide tailored support using AHDB resources and access to industry experts.

"My focus is on supporting levy payers with the challenges they face daily. I’m particularly interested in improving calf health, genetics, transitional and staff management on farms. I want dairy levy payers in the West Midlands to feel confident that AHDB is here to help and provide them with the best possible support."