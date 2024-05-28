Science innovation and good practice in spotlight as Shropshire farmers attend two-day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The North Shropshire Farmers Group, facilitated by NFU deputy chair Kate Mayne, is jointly organising the two-day event on June 4-5 with Catchment Sensitive Farming (CSF).

The event will be made up of a day with guest speakers including those looking at biochar research in poultry farming to control ammonia emissions, enzymes to stabilise manure and other science-led innovation. Biochar is a form of charcoal and is known to improve soil nutrient availability, aeration in soil, and soil water filtration.

Day two will be a guided walk and discussion at Fenn's Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve, which will look at a variety of issues including using lichen to help identify air quality issues.

Kate said: “There will be various speakers on day one as well as CSF advisers on hand for discussions about grant opportunities, manure storage and other topics.

“These include Ceri Meehan, senior agricultural lead, and Philippa Mansfield, agricultural lead, both from Catchment Sensitive Farming and Sue Buckingham, Natural Resources Wales senior air quality lead.

“David Ball, from AHDB, who is a specialist in dairy farming and livestock housing will discuss slurry and manure management and ammonia mitigation measures while Neil Brown, of Bentley Growers, who is a group member will talk about leading biochar research.

“We will hear from farmer and biochar producer Mick Jones, of Woodtek Engineering Ltd and group member Oli Kennerley, of Bagley Biogas, on trials with Ccm Technologies to create inorganic fertiliser replacement from digestate.

“Lohas Recycling will also be there to give a talk on rapid fermentation and enzyme treatment of manure to stabilise it so there is a packed schedule and it should be really interesting for those who attended.”

Farmers will learn more about a ‘Trees for Ammonia Mitigation’ tool which helps plan shelter belts to reduce emission losses from farmyards and CSF will discuss free advisory visits and capital grant schemes including the slurry investment grant.

The North Shropshire Farmers group is made up of family farms in the Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire Plain, characterised by the Meres and Mosses landscape.

NFU farming members in the group are helping to lead the way in how farm practices can be modified to reduce sediment and crop protection products reaching priority river catchments by investigating soil and manure management and techniques.

Farmers will be at Whixall Social Centre at 9.30am on the first day and can book for either day or both via www.eventbrite.co.uk through a simple search for the Cleaner Air Farming event.