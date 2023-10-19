Farming couple to retire after family's 60-year link to Shropshire farm

The Manitou MLT 634-120 PS Elite Loadall and Massey Ferguson tractors that will be sold in the dispersal sale.

Auctioneers Halls are conducting the sale at Kenwick Farm, Kenwick Springs, Cockshutt, near Ellesmere on behalf of Mark and Pam Edwards on Saturday, October 28, starting at 11am.

Mr Edwards’s family have farmed the 400 acre Kenwick Farm since 1963.

“I’ve had a very happy life farming, especially enjoying tractor work and cattle,” he said. “As my children are pursuing other careers, now is the time to retire.”

The couple began as dairy farmers before moving into beef and arable in 2001. More recently, Mr Edwards has been rearing dairy heifers for a neighbour.

Used to starting work at 6am and often finishing late, he and his wife, a retired biomedical scientist, are looking forward to spending time travelling, with Australia and Canada on their wish list.

“Having been a farmer all my working life, I do find it difficult to switch off,” explained Mr Edwards. “We have a beautiful house nearby which needs renovating, so that will keep me busy.”

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who is organising the dispersal auction, said: “Mr and Mrs Edwards have built up an extensive and very usable range of farm implements, machinery and vehicles.

“The items on offer have been extremely well looked after, washed off after use and stored indoors, so purchasers can therefore bid with total confidence.”

The sale includes a 2014 Manitou MLT 634-120 PS Elite Loadall, a 2011 Massey Ferguson 6480 Dyna 6 4WD tractor, a 1996 Massey Ferguson 390 2WD tractor, five trailers, a wide range of livestock and cultivation equipment and an extensive range of workshop equipment, sundries and spares.