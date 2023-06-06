Aled Rhys Jones

The organisation, which stages the Royal Welsh Show, has signed up with energy supplier EDF.

The society’s electricity supplies now come from a blend of sources including hydro, wind, solar, biomass and landfill gas. The switch is in support of the Society’s commitment to sustainability.

EDF’s Renewable for Business has been designed to help businesses and commercial organisations with their greenhouse gas reporting. The Carbon Trust has confirmed that the electricity supplied is 100% covered by Renewable Certificates that have been obtained and retired by EDF, in line with the WRI GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance (2015), meaning that the electricity supplied has zero emissions.

Society chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said: “All the electricity we use will originate from 100 per cent renewable sources, with a zero emission rating, which will enhance our long-term sustainability goals.”

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is also currently installing a new 300kW solar system on the roofs of the livestock buildings on the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells. This will be supported by the very generous funds raised by last year’s feature county of Clwyd.