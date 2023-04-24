Dean Lefeuvre, Henry Robinson, Ryan Dawes, Mark Hall

The scheme will create a place for staff and students on campus to relax and has been in planning for the past 18 months.

An initial dig has taken place near to the end of the pond in front of the main building and the hope is to have the garden available to the community in late June.

Mark Hall, Grounds Manager at Harper Adams University and Project Manager, said: “We wanted to choose this site for the Peace Garden because it’s a part of the University that’s nice and quiet and it’s got that association with wildlife. I think it’s going to make a brilliant garden.”

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, added: “Following a detailed environmental assessment and work plan that ensures the protection of the habitat for protected species including great crested newts, I am delighted to say that work on the final ground works and construction phase of the Peace Garden started. Further planting will continue over the summer and autumn period in accordance with the optimal times for planting shrubs and perennials.”

You can follow a regular blog on the work being done at harper-adams.ac.uk/blog/post/2877/initial-work-begins-on-harpers-peace-garden

Meanwhile, a prestigious national competition assessing students’ excellence in business management will feature two Harper Adams students in its final shortlist.

The 25th annual Farmers Club Pinnacle Awards will be held on May 3 in London and students Anna Frick and Tim Cotterill, both studying BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Farm Business Management, have been named among eight finalists.