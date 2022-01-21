Tenancies for farm workers

Nicola Davies is a solicitor at the Welshpool office of Agri Advisor Legal LLP.

Some tenancies hold a high level of “security of tenure” for the tenant compared to an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (“AST”), which have minimal security of tenure, so it is essential to consider this before granting a tenancy to a farm worker, or indeed someone who may become a qualifying agricultural worker in the future.

It is also vital that an accurate assessment is made of the status of a tenancy under the various statutory regimes before steps are taken to impose or review a rent, draw up a written agreement or make any changes to their tenancy.

It is important to tread carefully and obtain proper advice when granting any new tenancies to agricultural workers or when attempting to evict a tenant.