More than a dozen flood warnings remain in Shropshire as first roads reopen

The Environment Agency has not made any changes to its flood warnings or alerts overnight, with the level of the River Severn at most gauges in the county currently going down.
In its update, Shropshire Council said: "The River Severn in Shrewsbury is now falling slightly, but it will remain high today. We are expecting a secondary peak tomorrow night (Sunday 15 January) into Monday following the rain last night, although this not currently expected to higher than Friday’s peak."
On Saturday Shropshire Council reopened Coton Hill, Chester Street/Cross Street and Smithfield Road - all in Shrewsbury - to traffic. The authority hopes to reopen more roads in the county town later today.
Flood barriers at Coleham Head in Shrewsbury will remain until Sunday afternoon.
Flood warnings in Shropshire
The flood warnings in place around the county are at:
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Ironbridge
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
There are also flood alerts at:
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Natural Resources Wales also says flood alerts also remain in place at:
Lower Dee catchment
River Severn at Criggion
River Severn at Llandrinio
River Severn at Pool Quay and Trewern
Upper Dee catchment
Upper Severn in Powys
Vyrnwy catchment
Road closures in Shrewsbury
A number of roads are still closed in Shrewsbury. They are:
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
Old Coleham
Longden Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre
Coleham Head – for Environment Agency demountable barrier
Williams Way
Raven Meadows at the Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
The B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is open, but with temporary traffic lights as there is still water on the road. Shropshire Council is looking to open Coleham High Street and Belle Vue Road today morning once flood levels recede. Once flood barriers at Coleham Head are removed it will also work to reopen Coleham Gyratory.
Both Frankwell car parks remain closed, as does St Julian's Friar's. Raven Meadows multi-storey is open for daytime parking, while Abbey Foregate car park also remains open, although with fewer spaces than normal.
Three footpaths - Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park - are all closed, as is Porthill Bridge into The Quarry.
Ironbridge
Telford & Wrekin Council announced on Saturday that it had closed a number of roads and car parks in Ironbridge. The closures are at:
Ferry Road
The Wharfage
Buildwas Road
Dale End car park (alternative is Station Yard car park)
Coalford (alternative access to areas of Jackfield can be accessed via Calcutts Road)
Shops and businesses along The Wharfage remain open as pedestrians can still use the road.
Sandbags have been delivered to residential areas known to be at risk and are Coalford, Ferry Road, Station Car Park, Ladywood and Wharfage Car Park
Bridgnorth
Half a dozen roads in Bridgnorth are still closed. They are:
Southwell Riverside
Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
Doctors Lane
Severn Terrace
Quayside
Riverside and Friars Street
Meanwhile the A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone) is being monitored.
Riverside and Riverside West Elevated Resident car parks are closed, as is the footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow.