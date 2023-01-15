More than a dozen flood warnings remain in Shropshire as first roads reopen

River levels remain high throughout Shropshire

The Environment Agency has not made any changes to its flood warnings or alerts overnight, with the level of the River Severn at most gauges in the county currently going down.

In its update, Shropshire Council said: "The River Severn in Shrewsbury is now falling slightly, but it will remain high today. We are expecting a secondary peak tomorrow night (Sunday 15 January) into Monday following the rain last night, although this not currently expected to higher than Friday’s peak."

On Saturday Shropshire Council reopened Coton Hill, Chester Street/Cross Street and Smithfield Road - all in Shrewsbury - to traffic. The authority hopes to reopen more roads in the county town later today.

Flood barriers at Coleham Head in Shrewsbury will remain until Sunday afternoon.

Flood warnings in Shropshire

The flood warnings in place around the county are at:

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Ironbridge

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

There are also flood alerts at:

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

Natural Resources Wales also says flood alerts also remain in place at:

Lower Dee catchment

River Severn at Criggion

River Severn at Llandrinio

River Severn at Pool Quay and Trewern

Upper Dee catchment

Upper Severn in Powys

Vyrnwy catchment

Road closures in Shrewsbury

A number of roads are still closed in Shrewsbury. They are:

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

Old Coleham

Longden Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

Coleham Head – for Environment Agency demountable barrier

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

The B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is open, but with temporary traffic lights as there is still water on the road. Shropshire Council is looking to open Coleham High Street and Belle Vue Road today morning once flood levels recede. Once flood barriers at Coleham Head are removed it will also work to reopen Coleham Gyratory.

Both Frankwell car parks remain closed, as does St Julian's Friar's. Raven Meadows multi-storey is open for daytime parking, while Abbey Foregate car park also remains open, although with fewer spaces than normal.

Three footpaths - Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park - are all closed, as is Porthill Bridge into The Quarry.

Ironbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council announced on Saturday that it had closed a number of roads and car parks in Ironbridge. The closures are at:

Ferry Road

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Dale End car park (alternative is Station Yard car park)

Coalford (alternative access to areas of Jackfield can be accessed via Calcutts Road)

Shops and businesses along The Wharfage remain open as pedestrians can still use the road.

Sandbags have been delivered to residential areas known to be at risk and are Coalford, Ferry Road, Station Car Park, Ladywood and Wharfage Car Park

Bridgnorth

Half a dozen roads in Bridgnorth are still closed. They are:

Southwell Riverside

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Doctors Lane

Severn Terrace

Quayside

Riverside and Friars Street

Meanwhile the A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone) is being monitored.