Shropshire weather: Flood alerts remain in place for low lying farmland and roads as Storm Kathleen approaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

While west Wales looks set to bear the brunt of Storm Kathleen's high winds, the Government is warning that river levels could rise in the rain forecast over the next few days.

There are flood alerts in place on the Teme upstream of Ludlow, the Tern and Perry Catchments in north Shropshire and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence in the Shropshire border with Wales.

For the Rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries in the north of Shropshire. Flooding is expected to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

The other hotspot, the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence is expected to see flooding of roads and farmland is expected to start between 10am and midday today, . River levels continue to rise at the Llanymynech and Cae Howel river gauges. Consequently,

The flood area is expected to be low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Predicted peaks:- Llanymynech 3.1 to 3.4m on Friday evening.

For the Ludlow area the Government flooding website says: "River levels continue to rise at the Onibury, Ludlow - Corve and Leintwardine river gauges following recent heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is still possible from 11am today,

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Predicted peaks:- Leintwardine 1.2 to 1.4m on Friday afternoon; Onibury 1.7 to 1.9m Friday afternoon; Ludlow - Corve 2.3 to 2.6m Friday evening,

They add: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until the weekend."

The advice is to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

This weekend also sees the deadline to apply for flood recovery grants for those affected by Storm Henk. Deadline for applications closes on Sunday 7 April 2024

To find out more and apply, visit the website.