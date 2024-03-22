Chilly days and plenty of clouds predicted in weekend weather forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The evenings are finally getting longer and the weather milder, but if you were hoping the first weekend of spring would be a bright one, don't get your hopes up.

A cold front passing southwards is set to bring colder air and some clouds over the weekend.

Throughout Friday, Shropshire is set to be a little breezy and feeling cooler than of late. Temperatures are set to linger around 10C, with the wind making it feel a little more like 7C or 8C.

Saturday will likely start off cloudy, bringing some light showers in the late morning. Temperatures look like they'll be taking a bit of a dive compared to the mild week we've enjoyed - expect a maximum of 8C, with cool winds making it feel like 3C.

It'll warm up a little on Sunday because of the clouds. Temperatures are predicted to pop back up to around 10C.

On next week, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Unsettled across the majority of the UK next week, with spells of rain or showers for most, if not all, areas, strong winds in places and temperatures near to a little below normal for late March.

"Perhaps staying relatively drier in the north, with some wintry showers possible in the far north of Scotland. Through the bank holiday weekend and into the following week, unsettled or changeable weather remains the most likely outcome.

"All areas are likely to see further rain or showers at times, with some drier spells in between, but wet weather will tend to favour the southwest while northern parts remain a bit drier on average. Temperatures will probably continue near normal for the time of year."