12 photos of the swollen River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield as levels begin to drop

Flood barriers have been in place on Ironbridge's Wharfage since December 27, and after several peaks caused by several waves of wet weather - it's hoped that the 'peak of peaks' has now passed.

The latest peak, just upstream at the Buildwas measuring station, was record at 6.35m at around 11pm on Thursday, January 4, just shy of 3m above the top of the 'normal range'.

On Saturday morning, we sent our photographer Jamie Ricketts, down to the beauty spot to see how the town was getting on.