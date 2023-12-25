Higher level flood warnings remain in place as deluge heads down River Severn from mid Wales

Flooding is expected at the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, with 'flooding is possible' alerts in place at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and downstream in the River Severn.

The Government's flooding service issued its predicted peaks for the Severn on Christmas Eve.

Waters were predicted to peak at Crew Green 5.5m to 6m on Monday morning, at Montford Bridge at 5.2m to 5.6m on Monday evening , at Welsh Bridge 3m to 3.4m on Christmas night, Buildwas 3.8m to 4.3m on Boxing Day morning and at Bridgnorth 3m to 3.5m on the Boxing Day afternoon.

The top of the normal range at Welsh Bridge is 2.7m.

Flood alerts widget updated every 10 minutes:

The Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high until on Wednesday and are closely monitoring the situation.

The phase one defences have been in place at Frankwell since last week and the warning is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses. The EA was expect to update its data by 10am today .

Two roads near Welshpool were reportedly closed due to flooding on Christmas morning as mid Wales recovers from a deluge.

AA Traffic News reports that the A458 is flooded and impassable between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion both ways from The Oaklands Glamping and Treehouse turnoff to the B4392.

And the road is reported closed due to flooding on A490 both ways from Cilcewydd to A458 at the Sarn Bryn Caled roundabout.

The weather forecast news is mixed. There are no weather warnings out today or on Boxing Day but parts of Powys that were hit by a deluge on Saturday are in line for another soaking on Wednesday. The Met Office has a yellow warning covering a15-hour period from midnight to 3pm on the 27th.