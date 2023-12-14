Horsehay Post Office set to be converted into three-bedroom home

Horsehay Post Office in Woodhouse Lane was permanently closed in 2021 when the owners decided that the business ‘was no longer commercially nor financially viable’.

Currently the room above the shop is used as an additional bathroom for the adjoining property.

Applicant Beth Heath proposes to separate the two properties with the shop and its upstairs converted into a ‘comfortably sized’ three-bedroom semi-detached home.

“The proposed design changes will seek to minimise the impact on the external appearance of the building to maintain its existing aesthetic while reconfiguring the internal layout of the property to make it suitable as a three-bedroom house,” says the applicant in their planning statement.

“The proposals will respond positively to the surrounding environment and will provide additional housing within an existing residential area.”