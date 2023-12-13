Safety warning from fire service with River Severn levels still high after rain

River levels remain high on Wednesday at gauges down the Severn as a result of heavy rainfall, and should peak in Shropshire today and tomorrow.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the Environment Agency published updated predicted river level peaks.

Levels at Crew Green, near Melverley, are predicted to peak between 5.7m and 5.9m on Wednesday afternoon, followed by Montford, near Shrewsbury, at 5.2m to 5.5m overnight on Wednesday.

The Severn at the Welsh Bridge is predicted to peak between 2.8m and 3.1m on Thursday morning, followed by Buildwas at 4.2m to 4.6m on Thursday afternoon.

The river at Bridgnorth is predicted to peak between 3.4m to 3.8m on Thursday evening.

As levels remain high, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging festive revellers to be extra vigilant around floodwaters.

A spokesperson said: "Currently, it's Christmas party season, we don't want to stop you from having fun but consider how you are getting home.

"Rivers are in flood across the county and should be given the respect they deserve. Stay safe and plan a route home that keeps you away from the water."