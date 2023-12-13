Projects given share of £2 million to help battle climate crisis

The grants - a key part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme - have been awarded by the Powys Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership, which is supported by Powys County Council’s Regeneration Team.

The projects that have received funding include one that will help to protect homes and businesses from flood damage (£825,000), another that will help companies cut their fuel bills and CO2 emissions (£403,392), and a third that will support growing vegetables and fruit through community sites and social enterprises (£204,910).

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys and chair of the Powys SPF Local Partnership, said: “In total £42.2 million of UKSPF money has been allocated to Mid Wales (Powys and Ceredigion) to be spent over three years, up until March 2025, and it is great to see a good portion of this (£1.93 million) has already been allocated to projects that will help us address the climate and nature emergencies - and there are more projects of a similar nature that are still to be assessed or signed off.”

Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a Greener Powys added: “The projects that have been approved will help us to meet our commitment to be net zero for carbon emissions as a council by 2030 and as a county by 2050, and for 30 per cent of our land and water to be positively managed for nature by 2030 (Wales 30x30).

“I’m also delighted that we have been able to make this announcement during Wales Climate Week 2023 (4-8 December).”

The projects that have been successful are:

Property Flood Resilience , £825,000, to Powys County Council’s Highways, Transport and Recycling Services, to help property owners protect their homes and businesses from flood damage.

Mid Wales Business Energy Efficiency Boost , £403,392, to Severn Wye Energy Agency, to help small and medium-sized businesses reduce their energy bills and CO2 emissions.

Powys Community Growing Support , £204,910, to Social Farms and Gardens’ Wales Team, to help develop community vegetable and fruit growing sites and social enterprises across Powys.

Paths to Prosperity , £131,187, to Powys County Council in partnership with Ramblers Cymru, to develop and promote quality, all-year-round walking trails that will support sustainable tourism.

Contract and Supplier Decarbonisation , £125,000, to Powys County Council’s Procurement and Commercial Services Team, to help cut the council’s supply chain carbon emissions.

Insulating Powys , £112,846 to NPTC Group of Colleges, to train more insulation installers and promote the benefits of their work to homeowners.

Community Buildings Energy Efficiency , £83,000, to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, for the second phase of a project delivering reduced energy bills and CO2 emissions for community buildings.

Biodiversity Engagement , £61,500 to Powys County Council’s Countryside Services, to fund a nature recovery officer for two years, to help deliver the county’s Nature Recovery Action Plan.

Tremont Estate Greenspace , £60,000, to Powys County Council’s Countryside Services, for play and biodiversity improvements to the greenspace on the Tremont housing estate in Llandrindod Wells.

Talgarth Low Carbon Energy Project, £50,000, to Powys County Council in partnership with GP Biotec, for a feasibility study to see if surplus energy from the GP Biotec anaerobic digestion plant in Talgarth can be used to power council vehicles and public buildings.

The Powys SPF Local Partnership includes Powys County Council, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, Powys Teaching Health Board, NPTC Group of Colleges, Business Wales, Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, Mid Wales Tourism, Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations, Wales YFC, NFU Cymru, Farmers’ Union of Wales, Chambers Wales, and One Voice Wales.