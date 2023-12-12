More water flowing through Shropshire than the entire country uses in a day - expert

Rob Davies, a hydrometry and telemetry officer with the Environment Agency in the county, is often seen out and about with his measuring equipment.

Mr Davies said on X, formerly Twitter, today: "There’s currently over 23 billion litres of water per day flowing down the River Severn near Cressage in Shropshire.

"It's estimated the UK uses around 14 billion litres per day!"

There are still flood warnings in the county, with the Severn at Welsh Bridge peaking this afternoon and powering towards Ironbridge.

You can check flood risks in your area on the website here.