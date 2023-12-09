Live coverage: Shropshire weather and travel updates
A weather warning is in place for Shropshire as wet and windy conditions threaten to disrupt the weekend.
A yellow alert for wind covering Shropshire came into effect at 9am on Saturday, with the alert stating transport is likely to be disrupted.
There were several collisions across the county on Saturday morning - one of them very serious. And a woman has had to be rescued from a submerged vehicle. Flood warnings are also in place.
Follow our live coverage below for updates throughout the day.