Full list of Shropshire flood warnings that were still in place on Monday morning

A flood warning map of the county (gov.uk).

Some of the government flood alerts remained in place from Saturday, Sunday and even Friday, but one or two were updated overnight.

Friday brought an astonishing month's worth of rain in a single day, causing widespread flash flooding chaos and travel disruption.

The weather also led to tragedy with the death of a man in Cleobury Mortimer.

According to the Met Office, Monday should remain dry but drizzle and showers are expected for most of the rest of the week.

Below is a list of flood warnings that were still in place in or very close to Shropshire on Monday morning.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at Bridgnorth

This flood warning was last updated at 6.59pm on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

This flood warning was last updated at 8:27pm on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Shrewsbury

This flood warning was last updated at 10.12am on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

This flood warning was last updated at 11.13pm on Saturday, October 21.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

This flood warning was last updated at 12.56pm on Friday, October 20.

This warning remains in place at the time of writing on Monday morning. It means that flooding is possible in the area.

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

This flood warning was last updated at 3.43pm on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

This flood warning was last updated at 10.13am on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Quatford

This flood warning was last updated at 12.12pm on Sunday, October 22.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley

This flood warning was last updated at 1.43pm on Friday, October 20.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley

This flood warning was last updated at 11.31pm on Sunday, October 22.

The advice on this warning is that flooding is possible in the area. Officials are urging people to "monitor local water levels and weather conditions, avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding."

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

This flood warning was last updated at 10.12pm on Saturday, October 21.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport

This flood warning was last updated at 12.43am on Monday, October 23.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

This flood warning was last updated at 6.13pm on Friday, October 20.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

This flood warning was last updated at 6.13pm on Friday, October 20.

The warning means flooding is or was expected in the area and that properties are at risk of flooding.

Several flood alerts remained in place on Monday morning. They essentially indicate where flooding is possible but the risk might not be so immediate. The information can be found here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=Shropshire#warnings